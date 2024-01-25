All Sections
Putin gives green light to acquisition of Ukrainian oligarch Akhmetov's coal assets

Economichna PravdaThursday, 25 January 2024, 23:41
Putin gives green light to acquisition of Ukrainian oligarch Akhmetov's coal assets
Rinat Akhmetov. Photo: Thomas Koehler/Photothek via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian company Luchshee Reshenie (Best Solution) permission to acquire 100% of the shares in billionaire Rinat Akhmetov's former coal assets.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: It is noted that Akhmetov’s assets that the president of the Russian Federation allowed to be acquired include joint-stock companies Donskoy Anthracite and Mining Office Obukhovskaya.

Quote: "The official document signed by Putin states that the president's order is given in accordance with his own decree of August 2022 on the ‘application of special economic measures in the financial, fuel, and energy spheres in connection with the unfriendly actions of some foreign states and international organisations’," the report says.

Radio Liberty reported, citing Russian Kommersant, that Akhmetov purchased both companies in 2012. They allegedly transferred debts to one of Sberbank’s structures in May of last year, following Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Furthermore, the Unified State Register of Legal Entities shows that Mining Office Obukhovskaya JSC earned RUB 13 billion (approx. US$146,000) in revenue and a net profit of RUB 2 billion (approx. US$22,460) in 2021.

It is also noted that little is known about the Luchshee Reshenie Joint Stock Company. According to media reports, it was registered in Moscow on 1 November 2022, with Maxim Alimov listed as the general director. The company's authorised capital is RUB 4 million (approx. US$44,920).

Background: 

  • The DTEK energy company, owned by richest Ukrainian Rinat Akhmetov, transferred approximately US$400 million in loan obligations from Russian Sberbank to its subsidiary.
  • Kursk's Leninsky District Court seized Konti-Rus JSC, a confectionery company.

