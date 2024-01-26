Ukrainian Railways to protect infrastructure with drones

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) is creating a unit that will use drones to monitor and protect the railway infrastructure. The unit will include railway veterans injured and returning from the contact line.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia’s press service

Quote: "This initiative will help ensure the protection of railway facilities as well as provide an opportunity for veterans to apply their military experience and skills in civilian work," the company stressed.

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian Railways has signed a memorandum with the Kruk UAV operator training centre. Training, in particular, will be conducted through an online platform for veterans created by Kruk and the Renaissance Foundation.

Instructors at the centre will be engaged in retraining railway veterans. They will train employees to pilot drones and teach them engineering training, including the assembly and maintenance of drones.

"UAVs will be used to combat theft of Ukrzaliznytsia's property at stations and stages, record offences, detect fuel theft from locomotives, inspect infrastructure during martial law, and participate in the investigation of traffic accidents," Ukrainian Railways explained.

The first step is to create a test unit. On the unit’s basis, it is planned to create a network that will help ensure the efficiency of the railway in the future.

Background: In 2023, Ukrainian Railways built 528 freight cars at its own facilities, a record for the last five years. In particular, 427 fitting platforms were manufactured.

Support UP or become our patron!