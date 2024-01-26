All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Railways to protect infrastructure with drones

Economichna PravdaFriday, 26 January 2024, 14:40
Ukrainian Railways to protect infrastructure with drones
Railway station in Kyiv. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) is creating a unit that will use drones to monitor and protect the railway infrastructure. The unit will include railway veterans injured and returning from the contact line.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia’s press service 

Quote: "This initiative will help ensure the protection of railway facilities as well as provide an opportunity for veterans to apply their military experience and skills in civilian work," the company stressed. 

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian Railways has signed a memorandum with the Kruk UAV operator training centre. Training, in particular, will be conducted through an online platform for veterans created by Kruk and the Renaissance Foundation. 

Instructors at the centre will be engaged in retraining railway veterans. They will train employees to pilot drones and teach them engineering training, including the assembly and maintenance of drones.

"UAVs will be used to combat theft of Ukrzaliznytsia's property at stations and stages, record offences, detect fuel theft from locomotives, inspect infrastructure during martial law, and participate in the investigation of traffic accidents," Ukrainian Railways explained. 

The first step is to create a test unit. On the unit’s basis, it is planned to create a network that will help ensure the efficiency of the railway in the future.

Background: In 2023, Ukrainian Railways built 528 freight cars at its own facilities, a record for the last five years. In particular, 427 fitting platforms were manufactured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: railwaysUkrainian Railways
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
railways
Rail wagons rigged with explosives: new details emerge of explosion on Russian railways – photo
Explosive device blows up on railway near Russian oil depot – photo
Ukrainian authorities post video of Kherson railway station after Russian attack – video
RECENT NEWS
08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
All News
Advertisement: