Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

A tanker belonging to Trafigura company, which, according to the firm’s representatives, was carrying oil of Russian origin, has been attacked by Houthis in the Red Sea.

Details: A missile attacked the tanker on its way out of the Red Sea, becoming the largest Houthi attack ever.

Yemeni Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack on Marlin Luanda. The vessel was carrying oil of Russian origin – a product used for producing plastics and petrol – purchased at a price below the upper threshold set by the G7 countries, as reported by a representative of Trafigura.

Kpler analysts say the vessel collected its Russian-origin cargo through what is known as a ship-to-ship transfer in the Laconian Gulf in southern Greece.

This area has been playing a key role in the supply of Russian oil to the global market, as well as in handling shipments that do not exceed the price cap, which also facilitates more shadowy trade.

The mere fact that a market giant such as Trafigura is using this route is a clear indication that international companies are willing to use non-transparent methods to export Russian energy resources.

The incident is not pleasant for Russia either, as it is through the Red Sea that Russian energy resources are exported to customers in Asia.

Background: On 26 January, Yemeni rebels attacked the Marlin Luanda oil tanker sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, which was in the Gulf of Aden. The ship caught fire.

