All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine and Canada hold new round of talks on security guarantees agreement

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 29 January 2024, 18:52
Ukraine and Canada hold new round of talks on security guarantees agreement
ARTUR WIDAK/NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine and Canada have held another round of talks on a future bilateral agreement on security guarantees in continuation of the joint declaration of support for Ukraine adopted by the Group of Seven countries on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Monday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The talks took place on 26 January, with Ukraine being represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi.

Advertisement:

The negotiators are reported to have continued working directly on certain provisions of the draft agreement, discussed individual sections, and exchanged views on the planning and modalities of further negotiations.

The Canadian side assured Ukraine of Ottawa's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine "until the Russian aggression is overcome".

Previously: Natalka Cmoc, Canada’s Ambassador to Ukraine, said in mid-January that Canada had already submitted the document to the Ukrainian side for approval and that the negotiations could be completed within a few weeks.

The United Kingdom became the first country to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine in the wake of the G7’s declaration of support for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Canadasecurity guaranteesaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
Canada
Canada to provide Ukraine with boats and train Ukraine on F-16s
Canada's new security agreement with Ukraine pending approval by Ukraine's President's Office – video
Zelenskyy holds first international conversation of 2024 with Trudeau
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: