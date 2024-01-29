Ukraine and Canada hold new round of talks on security guarantees agreement

Ukraine and Canada have held another round of talks on a future bilateral agreement on security guarantees in continuation of the joint declaration of support for Ukraine adopted by the Group of Seven countries on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Monday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The talks took place on 26 January, with Ukraine being represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi.

The negotiators are reported to have continued working directly on certain provisions of the draft agreement, discussed individual sections, and exchanged views on the planning and modalities of further negotiations.

The Canadian side assured Ukraine of Ottawa's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine "until the Russian aggression is overcome".

Previously: Natalka Cmoc, Canada’s Ambassador to Ukraine, said in mid-January that Canada had already submitted the document to the Ukrainian side for approval and that the negotiations could be completed within a few weeks.

The United Kingdom became the first country to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine in the wake of the G7’s declaration of support for Ukraine.

