Ukraine reports US$60 billion worth of environmental damage resulting from Russian invasion

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 13:19
Denys Shmyhal. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians have caused damage to the Ukrainian environment amounting to 2.2 trillion hryvnias (US$60 billion) since the beginning of the full-scale invasion

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the United for Nature: Agenda for Ukraine international environmental forum.

Quote: "The Ministry of Environment’s estimates show that almost 3,600 Russian environmental crimes have been observed during the full-scale invasion. The enemy has caused us damages amounting to UAH 2.2 trillion," the Prime Minister said.

Additionally, hundreds of thousands of square kilometres of land potentially contain landmines and unexploded ordnance, added Shmyhal. 

The Ukrainian PM emphasised that Ukraine and its partners share the common goal of holding the aggressor accountable for all crimes committed, including crimes against the environment.

"The 'Russia will pay' principle is a fundamental tenet of ours. We expect effective decisions from the European Union, the United States, and other countries that will enable redirecting Russian resources to aid Ukraine," the Prime Minister emphasised.

Background: 

  • As of 1 September, according to Kyiv School of Economics calculations, the direct documented damage inflicted on Ukraine's infrastructure reached US$151.2 billion, an increase of US$700 million since last June.

