All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK government still has not transferred US$3.1 billion from sale of Chelsea FC to Ukraine

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 31 January 2024, 14:58
UK government still has not transferred US$3.1 billion from sale of Chelsea FC to Ukraine
Roman Abramovich. Stock photo: Getty Images

The proceeds from the sale of Chelsea football club, which belonged to Roman Abramovich, the pro-Kremlin Russian oligarch, have been frozen in a bank account in the UK for two years.

Source:  The Guardian

Details: The Chelsea football club, owned by Abramovich, was sold back in 2022 for £2.5 billion (US$ 3.1 billion), with the agreement that the money would go to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

But by 2024, the UK government failed to reach an agreement with the former owner of Chelsea on how to use the proceeds. They are currently blocked in an account owned by Abramovich's Fordstam company.

People close to Abramovich reportedly claim that the agreement was that the money should go to "all victims of the conflict in Ukraine and its consequences", while ministers insisted that it should be spent exclusively on humanitarian purposes in Ukraine.

By the words "all victims of the conflict", Abramovich's representatives apparently meant the occupied territories controlled by Russia.

Members of the House of Lords’ European Affairs Committee called the inability of ministers of Rishi Sunak's government to spend the money on Ukraine "inexplicable" almost two years after the sale was agreed upon.

Reminder:

In May 2022, Abramovich sold Chelsea FC to an American consortium led by Todd Boehly.

In January 2023, it was reported that the UK government was close to transferring £2.3 billion of the proceeds from the sale of Chelsea FC to a fund for Ukraine, but it had to receive final approval from the EU.

In 2023, the wealth of Russia's richest oligarchs increased by US$38.575 billion.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: