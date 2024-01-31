All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Humanitarian mine clearance: Over 20,000 hectares of agricultural land surveyed in Ukraine in January

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 17:28
Humanitarian mine clearance: Over 20,000 hectares of agricultural land surveyed in Ukraine in January
Stock photo: Getty Images

More than 21,000 hectares of agricultural land were inspected in Ukraine in January, new mine action operators were certified, and access has been granted to state mine action standards. 

Source: press service of the Ministry of Economy

Details: Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, noted that bomb disposal experts achieved good results in 2023. The Ministry of Economy has therefore updated the action plan for the mine clearance of agricultural land, increasing the areas designated for priority return to economic use. 

Advertisement:

"Working under the updated plan, the State Emergency Service, the State Specialised Transport Service and non-governmental operators surveyed more than 21,000 hectares of land in the first month. Given that winter is a difficult period for mine clearance, we have set a good pace," Svyrydenko said.

The largest area of agricultural land surveyed in January was in Kherson Oblast – almost 19,700 hectares. More than 1,100 hectares were surveyed in Mykolaiv Oblast, and about 200 hectares in Kharkiv Oblast. 

In addition, the number of certified mine action operators in Ukraine has increased compared to the end of last year.

"In December last year, there were 26 certified operators in Ukraine. As of now, we have 29 operators. So our capabilities are increasing. Today we are working to improve, digitalise and speed up the certification process," Svyrydenko added.

On 29 January, the Ministry of Economy opened up free access to the state standard on mine action. This means that operators or companies intending to work in mine action will no longer need to pay to obtain information on the state standard.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: