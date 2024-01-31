All Sections
US Under Secretary of State: Putin will get "nice surprises" on battlefield in 2024

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 21:13
US Under Secretary of State: Putin will get nice surprises on battlefield in 2024
Victoria Nuland during her visit to Ukraine on January 31, 2024. Photo: Ambassador Bridget A. Brink on X (Twitter)

Victoria Nuland, US Under Secretary of State, is confident that 2024 is of great strategic importance for Ukraine and will bring certain "solid successes" on the battlefield.

Source: European Pravda, citing Nuland during a meeting with journalists in Kyiv on 31 January

Details: Asked about her discussions with Ukrainian officials on the strategy for 2024, Nuland said she was leaving Kyiv "more encouraged about [Ukraine's] unity and resolve, about 2024 and its absolute strategic importance for Ukraine".

Quote: "I also leave with greater confidence that, even as Ukraine strengthens its defences, Mr Putin is going to get some nice surprises on the battlefield, and Ukraine will make some very strong success this year."

Nuland also believes that the US Congress will vote for additional aid to Ukraine, given its importance if the country is to "survive and thrive".

European officials have repeatedly emphasised the importance of 2024 for Ukraine in the context of countering Russia's full-scale aggression.

It has previously been reported that European institutions and EU member states have pledged to provide Ukraine with military support worth at least €21 billion.

