SMERSH unit revived in Russia – UK Defence Intelligence

Russian politicians announced in late 2023 that the Soviet counterintelligence unit SMERSH was being re-established, and photos of operatives wearing SMERSH uniform patches appeared in open sources in early January, UK Defence Intelligence reports.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 8 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The update explained that the unit’s name is an abbreviation of the Russian phrase "Death to spies". The unit was founded by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and existed from 1941 to 1946.

It is reported that it is currently unclear whether the new name indicates any significantly new capabilities or role for Russian counterintelligence, or whether it is simply a rebranding.

UK Defence Intelligence emphasised, however, that this is another example of how "the Russian authorities consciously couch the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the spirit of the Second World War, and their strong focus on the supposed infiltration of external threats into the country".

Background:

