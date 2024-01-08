Exports via Ukrainian sea corridor reach 15 million tonnes

The new Ukrainian Sea Corridor created by the Ukrainian Navy in August 2023 has enabled the export of almost 15 million tonnes of goods, including 10 million tonnes of agricultural products.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister, on Facebook

Quote: "A total of 469 new vessels have entered our Ukrainian ports for loading in the five months of the corridor's operation. At present, 39 vessels are being loaded in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi," Kubrakov said.

The official noted that 83 more vessels had confirmed their readiness to call at the ports and export 2.4 million tonnes of cargo.

Background: Under the former Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), the peak vessel calls totalled 176-180 a month in September-October 2022, with monthly exports of 3.8-4.2 million tonnes of goods.

