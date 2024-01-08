Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains 100 gigabytes of data on Russian drone and electronic warfare manufacturer
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has obtained 100 gigabytes of classified data from Special Technology Centre (STC) LLC, a critically important company within Russia's military-industrial complex.
Source: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on Telegram
Details: According to Defence Intelligence, the Russian company has been sanctioned since 2016. Its facilities produce, among other things, Orlan UAVs of various modifications, a range of electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, and other military products.
Quote: "The array of information transferred to DIU contains documentation for 194 items: blueprints, specifications, patents, software, etc., for both existing and prospective military developments."
Details: According to preliminary estimates by Defence Intelligence, the data obtained could be worth US$1.5 billion.
Quote: "This is a significant blow to terrorist Moscow: the archive is already being used to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities and weaken the aggressor state."
Details: The intelligence service reported that the classified information was obtained through effective cooperation with "patriotic representatives of civil society and the media community".
