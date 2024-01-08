All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains 100 gigabytes of data on Russian drone and electronic warfare manufacturer

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 8 January 2024, 21:45
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains 100 gigabytes of data on Russian drone and electronic warfare manufacturer
Stock photo: Ria Novosti

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has obtained 100 gigabytes of classified data from Special Technology Centre (STC) LLC, a critically important company within Russia's military-industrial complex.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on Telegram

Details: According to Defence Intelligence, the Russian company has been sanctioned since 2016. Its facilities produce, among other things, Orlan UAVs of various modifications, a range of electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, and other military products.

Quote: "The array of information transferred to DIU contains documentation for 194 items: blueprints, specifications, patents, software, etc., for both existing and prospective military developments."

Details: According to preliminary estimates by Defence Intelligence, the data obtained could be worth US$1.5 billion.

Quote: "This is a significant blow to terrorist Moscow: the archive is already being used to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities and weaken the aggressor state."

Details: The intelligence service reported that the classified information was obtained through effective cooperation with "patriotic representatives of civil society and the media community".

