All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy plans visit to Switzerland next week

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 9 January 2024, 12:55
Zelenskyy plans visit to Switzerland next week
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukraine's president's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit Switzerland next week for at least two days.

Source: Tages-Anzeiger, citing several independent sources familiar with plans for the visit; European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian president is considering visiting Bern on 15 January ahead of his appearance in Davos at the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is to be held on 15-19 January.

Advertisement:

According to Tages-Anzeiger sources, the visit has been planned since mid-December. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has neither confirmed nor denied this.

Sources from the federal administration said the planned visit by the Ukrainian president will likely not be confirmed until the last moment.

Tages-Anzeiger also noted that whether Zelenskyy is able to come to Switzerland next week or not is likely to depend on the military situation in Ukraine.

The final decision on Zelenskyy’s visit to Bern and Davos is yet to be made. A senior Ukrainian official stated that discussions are still ongoing.

Alternatively, Zelenskyy may deliver his WEF speech via videolink as he did last year.

The schedule for Zelenskyy’s visit to Bern is not yet known. A meeting may be held at the Lohn Estate in Kehrsatz, 5 km away from the centre of Bern, where the Federal Council traditionally receives foreign guests. It is easier for the security services to surround this location than the centre of the capital.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Federal Council of Switzerland announced the allocation of an additional 11.8 million Swiss francs (€12.5 million) to help Ukrainians during the winter period.
  • Before that, the lower house of the Swiss Parliament, following the upper Council of States, adopted an amendment to legislation which somewhat eases arms export requirements.
  • In theory, the new amendment will allow Switzerland to approve the re-export of weapons to Ukraine, but neither its initiators nor the Federal Government have announced such intentions.
  • In September, the National Council of Switzerland rejected a proposal by the Council of States to change the rules on the re-export of armaments to countries involved in military conflicts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyySwitzerlandpresident
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Despite all the challenges, we can provide Defence Forces with everything they need
Zelenskyy discusses border blockade and "security guarantees" with Polish President
Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff with commanders of main fronts
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: