Russian exhibition about Mariupol banned in Italy

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 9 January 2024, 15:43
Russian exhibition about Mariupol banned in Italy
A woman on the street of Mariupol destroyed by Russians. Stock photo: AFP via Getty Images

The local authorities in Modena, Italy, have cancelled permission for an exhibition organised by Russian propagandists about the supposed "rapid recovery and prosperity" of the occupied city of Mariupol.

Source: a statement by Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Details: The official said the Modena City Hall had revoked the permit after a request from Ukraine.

"We sincerely welcome this decision. We are grateful to both the city hall and Ukrainians in Italy who did not allow Italian society to be misled about the consequences of Russian crimes in Mariupol and Ukraine.

We call on other cities worldwide to reject providing platforms for similar Russian provocations. This will be an essential contribution to Ukraine's victory over Russian aggression," stressed Oleh Nikolenko.

Background:

  • On 20 January, a propaganda event was planned to be held in Modena about the supposedly "rapid recovery" of occupied Mariupol.
  • The event’s advertising contains the usual Kremlin narratives about an alleged "civilian uprising" in Donbas – actually the actions of Russian saboteurs during the seizure of power in the region in 2014 – and the "rapid rebuilding process" in the city, which was devastated by Russia’s regular forces during its occupation in the spring of 2022.
  • Online Ukrainian communities in Italy are calling for action to prevent the exhibition from going ahead.
  • The Ukrainian Embassy in Italy sent an official request to cancel the event.

