All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians start using Starlink more actively on the frontline – photo

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 10 February 2024, 14:40
Russians start using Starlink more actively on the frontline – photo
Starlink terminal on Russian positions in the occupied part of Ukraine. PHOTO: DEFENSEONE

The Russians have started using Starlink terminals from Elon Musk's SpaceX at their positions.

Source: Militarnyi, a Ukrainian online military media outlet 

Details: As noted, Russians are obtaining Starlink terminals through "parallel import" or so-called volunteer resellers. The purchase is made through third-party countries and intermediary individuals. 

Advertisement:

SpaceX, which manufactures Starlink terminals, has stated that the company is not engaged in any dealings with the Russian Federation, its military, or the UAE. However, the company has mentioned deactivating terminals obtained without the appropriate licence.

 
Starlink's coverage by the end of 2023
PHOTO: SPACEX

"If SpaceX receives information that a sanctioned or unauthorised party is using the Starlink terminal, we investigate the claim and take measures to deactivate the terminal if confirmed," the company stated. 

However, Militarnyi sources note that, from the Russian side, Starlink operates only in the occupied territories of Ukraine. 

Additionally, citing engineer Oleh Kutkov, who is involved with Starlink terminals for the Ukrainian military, it is emphasised that within a 20-kilometre zone on the frontline, it is technologically impossible to distinguish whose terminal can operate and whose cannot.

Background:

  • One of the goals for 2024 is to provide access to Starlink for more than half of the world's population. The company hopes to expand the technology to the majority of countries worldwide. 
  • Earlier, Elon Musk's SpaceX launched Starlink satellites into orbit with the capability for direct connection to mobile devices.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: