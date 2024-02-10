Russians start using Starlink more actively on the frontline – photo

Starlink terminal on Russian positions in the occupied part of Ukraine. PHOTO: DEFENSEONE

The Russians have started using Starlink terminals from Elon Musk's SpaceX at their positions.

Source: Militarnyi, a Ukrainian online military media outlet

Details: As noted, Russians are obtaining Starlink terminals through "parallel import" or so-called volunteer resellers. The purchase is made through third-party countries and intermediary individuals.

SpaceX, which manufactures Starlink terminals, has stated that the company is not engaged in any dealings with the Russian Federation, its military, or the UAE. However, the company has mentioned deactivating terminals obtained without the appropriate licence.

Starlink's coverage by the end of 2023 PHOTO: SPACEX

"If SpaceX receives information that a sanctioned or unauthorised party is using the Starlink terminal, we investigate the claim and take measures to deactivate the terminal if confirmed," the company stated.

SpaceX does not do business of any kind with the Russian Government or its military.



Starlink is not active in Russia, meaning service will not work in that country. SpaceX has never sold or marketed Starlink in Russia, nor has it shipped equipment to locations in Russia. If… — Starlink (@Starlink) February 8, 2024

However, Militarnyi sources note that, from the Russian side, Starlink operates only in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Additionally, citing engineer Oleh Kutkov, who is involved with Starlink terminals for the Ukrainian military, it is emphasised that within a 20-kilometre zone on the frontline, it is technologically impossible to distinguish whose terminal can operate and whose cannot.

Background:

One of the goals for 2024 is to provide access to Starlink for more than half of the world's population. The company hopes to expand the technology to the majority of countries worldwide.

Earlier, Elon Musk's SpaceX launched Starlink satellites into orbit with the capability for direct connection to mobile devices.

