Munich Security Conference Chairman: Russia might attack NATO

European PravdaSaturday, 10 February 2024, 21:40
Christoph Heusgen. Stock photo: Christoph Heusgen on Twitter (Х)

Munich Security Conference Chairman Christoph Heusgen has said it is possible that Russia might attack a NATO member-state.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to dpa, a German news agency

Details: When asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin could order an attack on a NATO state, Heusgen replied: "Of course. After all, Putin said on multiple occasions that the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest catastrophe of the 20th century, because it left a lot of Russians outside of Russia."

Heusgen also said that "Putin wanted to restore Great Russia within the borders of the nonexistent Soviet Union, a global empire in which he would rule like a Tsar".

Heusgen said Putin could target Moldova or the Baltic States.

He refused to speculate whether Putin was really capable of it, but said that "we have to do everything we can to ensure Ukraine gets the weapons and military aid it needs to successfully oppose the Russian aggressors and expel them from its territory".

Background

  • Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, said that Russia might attack a NATO country in the next 5-8 years.
  • The Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces, Mikael Büden, and the Minister of Civil Defence, Karl Oscar Bolin, said that all Swedish citizens should be prepared for war.
  • Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces, General Eirik Kristoffersen, believes that his country has little time left to increase defence production to be able to withstand Russia’s aggression.

