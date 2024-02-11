Russian forces lose almost 1,000 soldiers over past 24 hours
Sunday, 11 February 2024, 08:27
Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 930 Russian soldiers and destroyed 12 tanks and 14 armoured combat vehicles over the course of 10-11 February.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 395,200 (+930) military personnel;
- 6,406 (+12) tanks;
- 11,956 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,475 (+16) artillery systems;
- 981 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 666 (+0) air defence systems;
- 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,257 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,881 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 24 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,592 (+13) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,513 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
