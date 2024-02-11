Russian forces lose almost 1,000 soldiers over past 24 hours

Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 930 Russian soldiers and destroyed 12 tanks and 14 armoured combat vehicles over the course of 10-11 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 395,200 (+930) military personnel;

6,406 (+12) tanks;

11,956 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;

9,475 (+16) artillery systems;

981 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

666 (+0) air defence systems;

332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,257 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,881 (+0) cruise missiles;

24 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,592 (+13) vehicles and tankers;

1,513 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

