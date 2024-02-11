All Sections
Russian forces lose almost 1,000 soldiers over past 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 February 2024, 08:27
A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: Ukrainian General Staff

Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 930 Russian soldiers and destroyed 12 tanks and 14 armoured combat vehicles over the course of 10-11 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 395,200 (+930) military personnel;
  • 6,406 (+12) tanks;
  • 11,956 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,475 (+16) artillery systems;
  • 981 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 666 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,257 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,881 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 24 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,592 (+13) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,513 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

