Ukraine exports more electricity per day than it imports

The Ukrainian energy system is currently balanced, with a sizable reserve. Electricity is being imported and exported during the day.

Details: The Ukrainian energy system is well-balanced, with sufficient domestic generation to meet all consumer demands. The reserve contains up to 10 thermal generation units.

The ministry does not feel the need to recommend the public to use electricity sparingly during peak hours.

Every day, 1,300 MWh of electricity is imported, while 2,700 MWh is exported.

During the day, the supply of electricity has been restored for all consumers who had been left without power following a Russian attack on Kharkiv, as well as coal mining facilities in Donetsk Oblast that had been de-energised the previous day.

A power line was damaged in a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 10 February, deactivating the substation that supplied the mine, which employed 20 people.

