Estonian Defence Minister does not believe Putin's claims that he has no plans to attack NATO countries

Estonia is set to carry on building a defence line on the border with Russia, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims that he is not going to attack Poland or the Baltic states.

Source: Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur in an interview with dpa, as reported by European Pravda, citing Tagesschau

Details: Pevkur warned against believing Putin's reassuring claims, recalling that the Russian president categorically denied such plans a few days before invading Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"We will not change our plans just because Putin gave an interview to a journalist. Do you believe Vladimir Putin after what he has said and how he has behaved over the years?" Pevkur said.

The minister noted that Estonia is boosting its readiness "and this is something that everyone should do".

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Putin said he was not considering an attack on Poland or the Baltic states because they "were of no interest to him".

Background: The European Commission noted that Putin had repeated old lies, distortions and manipulations in his interview with Carlson.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks that the war against Ukraine is the result of NATO expansion as absolutely ridiculous.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski noted that Putin's claims are not new at all, but it is shocking that an American journalist is giving them a platform.

Support UP or become our patron!