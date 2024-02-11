All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Estonian Defence Minister does not believe Putin's claims that he has no plans to attack NATO countries

European PravdaSunday, 11 February 2024, 14:42
Estonian Defence Minister does not believe Putin's claims that he has no plans to attack NATO countries
Hanno Pevkur. Photo: Getty Images

Estonia is set to carry on building a defence line on the border with Russia, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims that he is not going to attack Poland or the Baltic states.

Source: Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur in an interview with dpa, as reported by European Pravda, citing Tagesschau

Details: Pevkur warned against believing Putin's reassuring claims, recalling that the Russian president categorically denied such plans a few days before invading Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"We will not change our plans just because Putin gave an interview to a journalist. Do you believe Vladimir Putin after what he has said and how he has behaved over the years?" Pevkur said.

The minister noted that Estonia is boosting its readiness "and this is something that everyone should do".

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Putin said he was not considering an attack on Poland or the Baltic states because they "were of no interest to him".

Background: The European Commission noted that Putin had repeated old lies, distortions and manipulations in his interview with Carlson.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks that the war against Ukraine is the result of NATO expansion as absolutely ridiculous.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski noted that Putin's claims are not new at all, but it is shocking that an American journalist is giving them a platform.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: