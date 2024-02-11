All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Japan allocates US$106 million to aid for Ukraine

Economichna PravdaSunday, 11 February 2024, 16:36
Japan allocates US$106 million to aid for Ukraine
Japanese flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Japan will allocate 15.8 billion yen (approximately US$106 million) to help Ukraine address the aftermath of the Russian invasion in seven key areas.

Source: Kyodo News

Details: Japan will allocate the funds to help Ukraine rebuild and develop its infrastructure, and to help with demining efforts.

Advertisement:

Japanese and Ukrainian governments are expected to agree on Ukraine’s postwar rebuilding and sign over 10 memorandums on cooperation during the Japan-Ukraine conference on economic recovery.

In January, Japan announced that it would contribute US$37 million to a NATO facility to ensure additional aid for Ukraine, including an unmanned aircraft detection system.

However, Japan cannot send direct military aid to Ukraine due to the country’s constitutional restrictions.

Seven key areas of Japan-Ukraine cooperation will also include agriculture development, improving the humanitarian situation, biotechnologies and industry, information technologies, and improving government and undertaking anti-corruption measures, Kyodo News reported.

Japan and Ukraine are also expected to sign an agreement that will remove double taxation for Japanese firms operating in Ukraine.

Background: Japan’s total financial aid for Ukraine to date exceeds US$4.5 billion, with Japan currently being number four among Ukraine’s partners in terms of the amount of budgetary aid provided.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: