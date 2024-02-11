Japan allocates US$106 million to aid for Ukraine

Japan will allocate 15.8 billion yen (approximately US$106 million) to help Ukraine address the aftermath of the Russian invasion in seven key areas.

Source: Kyodo News

Details: Japan will allocate the funds to help Ukraine rebuild and develop its infrastructure, and to help with demining efforts.

Japanese and Ukrainian governments are expected to agree on Ukraine’s postwar rebuilding and sign over 10 memorandums on cooperation during the Japan-Ukraine conference on economic recovery.

In January, Japan announced that it would contribute US$37 million to a NATO facility to ensure additional aid for Ukraine, including an unmanned aircraft detection system.

However, Japan cannot send direct military aid to Ukraine due to the country’s constitutional restrictions.

Seven key areas of Japan-Ukraine cooperation will also include agriculture development, improving the humanitarian situation, biotechnologies and industry, information technologies, and improving government and undertaking anti-corruption measures, Kyodo News reported.

Japan and Ukraine are also expected to sign an agreement that will remove double taxation for Japanese firms operating in Ukraine.

Background: Japan’s total financial aid for Ukraine to date exceeds US$4.5 billion, with Japan currently being number four among Ukraine’s partners in terms of the amount of budgetary aid provided.

