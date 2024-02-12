All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Woman, 80, who refused Russian passport returns from occupied territories after travelling through five countries in a wheelchair

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 18:46
Woman, 80, who refused Russian passport returns from occupied territories after travelling through five countries in a wheelchair
Antonina. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets

An 80-year-old woman named Antonina who was unable to evacuate from a temporarily occupied village in Donetsk Oblast due to health problems has been brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Her journey home took her through five countries, said Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman).

Antonina's daughter had asked the Ombudsman's Office to help bring her mother back.

Advertisement:

She said that Antonina was unable to move independently and had thus been unable to evacuate. There were no relatives or friends left to take care of her.

Antonina refused to obtain a Russian-issued passport, which had left her without a pension, her daughter said.

The elderly woman was taken out by volunteers who had purchased a wheelchair and a walking frame for her. Antonina left her home in the occupied village on 24 January.

"This lady's route went through the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast and the territory of Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland," said Dmytro Lubinets.

He added that Antonina had been reunited with her daughter in Lviv on 4 February. They are now in Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron

Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:56
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, causing 230 explosions in one day
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
All News
Advertisement: