All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kamila Konotop becomes absolute Euro-2024 Olympic champion in weightlifting

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 20:28
Kamila Konotop becomes absolute Euro-2024 Olympic champion in weightlifting
Photo: Ukrainian weightlifting federation

The Ukrainian athlete won in the weight category of up to 59 kilograms.

Source: Champion

Detains: In the snatch category, Konotop reached 105 kilograms and 125 kilograms – in clean and jerk. In both exercises, the Ukrainian excelled.

Advertisement:

She also won the biathlon with a score of 230 kilograms.

Konotop previously became the undisputed champion of Europe in 2021 and 2023. In 2023, Kamila won the World Cup silver medal. At the 2020 Olympics, she finished fifth.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: