Kamila Konotop becomes absolute Euro-2024 Olympic champion in weightlifting

The Ukrainian athlete won in the weight category of up to 59 kilograms.

Detains: In the snatch category, Konotop reached 105 kilograms and 125 kilograms – in clean and jerk. In both exercises, the Ukrainian excelled.

She also won the biathlon with a score of 230 kilograms.

Konotop previously became the undisputed champion of Europe in 2021 and 2023. In 2023, Kamila won the World Cup silver medal. At the 2020 Olympics, she finished fifth.

