All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Environmental damage from Russia's strike on oil depot in Kharkiv Oblast reaches over US$791,722

Economichna PravdaThursday, 15 February 2024, 22:35
Environmental damage from Russia's strike on oil depot in Kharkiv Oblast reaches over US$791,722
Stock photo

The first indicative estimates indicate that the damage from water pollution as a result of the Russian strike on an oil depot in Kharkiv Oblast has reached more than UAH 30 million (USD 791,772).

Source: press service of the Ministry of Ecology, citing the words of Ruslan Strilets, Ukraine’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources

Quote: "We have the first indicative estimates of damage from water pollution. They amount to more than UAH 30 million," Minister Ruslan Strilets said during the national joint 24/7 newscast.

Advertisement:

On 9 February, the Russians struck an oil depot in Kharkiv Oblast, causing about 3,000 tonnes of oil to leak. The oil got into the Uda, Lopan, Nemyshlia and Kharkiv rivers, polluting 780,000 square metres of water surface.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: