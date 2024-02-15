Environmental damage from Russia's strike on oil depot in Kharkiv Oblast reaches over US$791,722

The first indicative estimates indicate that the damage from water pollution as a result of the Russian strike on an oil depot in Kharkiv Oblast has reached more than UAH 30 million (USD 791,772).

Source: press service of the Ministry of Ecology, citing the words of Ruslan Strilets, Ukraine’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources

Quote: "We have the first indicative estimates of damage from water pollution. They amount to more than UAH 30 million," Minister Ruslan Strilets said during the national joint 24/7 newscast.

On 9 February, the Russians struck an oil depot in Kharkiv Oblast, causing about 3,000 tonnes of oil to leak. The oil got into the Uda, Lopan, Nemyshlia and Kharkiv rivers, polluting 780,000 square metres of water surface.

