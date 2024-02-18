Bosnian Serb leader arrives in Belarus to meet Lukashenko

Milorad Dodik, the Bosnian Serb leader, is visiting Belarus for several days and is scheduled to meet with self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko on Monday.

Source: Bosnian edition of the Avaz newspaper and Belarusian state agency BelTA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: President Dodik is currently in Belarus together with the minister of health of Republika Srpska [Serb Republic – one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina – ed.].

They attended meetings at Minsk's centre for surgery, transplantation and haematology on Sunday, followed by a series of meetings "on economic and agricultural issues".

Dodik's meeting with Lukashenko and Belarus' prime minister, according to reports, was announced on Monday.

For reference: Dodik is on trial in Bosnia as a result of his refusal to implement decisions made by High Representative Christian Schmidt [the Office of the High Representative, an ad-hoc international institution responsible for overseeing implementation of the civilian aspects of the Peace Agreement ending the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina – ed.].

