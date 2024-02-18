All Sections
Ukraine should be in NATO, but after war ends – Italian Foreign Minister

European PravdaSunday, 18 February 2024, 13:37
Ukraine should be in NATO, but after war ends – Italian Foreign Minister
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Stock photo: Getty Images

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes that Ukraine should become a NATO member in the future, though he says such a move is too risky and, therefore, impossible before the war ends.

Source: Reuters, citing Tajani on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "The message to Russia is very clear: Ukraine will be a member of the European Union, and then we are working to have Ukraine as a member of NATO," Tajani stated.

However, he added, it is too early to consider Ukraine's membership in the Alliance until the war is over.

"We need to be very prudent," Tajani said, adding that a situation where a fully-fledged NATO member is at war with Russia "means World War III".

A working group on Ukraine’s Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration also met on the sidelines of the Munich conference.

