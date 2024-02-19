"The goal is to disguise military": Ukraine tests fabrics for anti-thermal imaging poncho

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has started testing the fabric for anti-thermal ponchos.

The fabric is expected to absorb infrared light.

Currently, the Central Department is testing five samples of different fabrics, as reported in the ministry.

Advertisement:

It is noted that materials for the manufacture of anti-thermal imaging poncho fabric must be flexible and resistant to the environment, in particular, precipitation.

The fabric must also not burn out in the sun and have camouflage properties on the ground.

"The specifics are that we need to create a material that would absorb infrared light and have low thermal conductivity.

Our goal is to disguise the military and equipment from the enemy as reliably as possible," said Vitalii Polovenko, Deputy Defence Minister.

If the development is completed, the poncho will help the Ukrainian military remain invisible to Russian thermal imagers and night vision devices, the Ministry of Defence added.

In total, since the beginning of the year, the Central Department has approved six improved clothing samples: winter gloves, jackets, insulated trousers, thermal underwear and T-shirts.

Previously, Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia reported that Ukraine had developed a transporter for remote evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield.

Support UP or become our patron!