All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"The goal is to disguise military": Ukraine tests fabrics for anti-thermal imaging poncho

Monday, 19 February 2024, 20:09
The goal is to disguise military: Ukraine tests fabrics for anti-thermal imaging poncho
Photo: Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has started testing the fabric for anti-thermal ponchos.

The fabric is expected to absorb infrared light.

Currently, the Central Department is testing five samples of different fabrics, as reported in the ministry.

Advertisement:

It is noted that materials for the manufacture of anti-thermal imaging poncho fabric must be flexible and resistant to the environment, in particular, precipitation.

The fabric must also not burn out in the sun and have camouflage properties on the ground.

 
Photo: Ministry of Defence

"The specifics are that we need to create a material that would absorb infrared light and have low thermal conductivity.

Our goal is to disguise the military and equipment from the enemy as reliably as possible," said Vitalii Polovenko, Deputy Defence Minister.

If the development is completed, the poncho will help the Ukrainian military remain invisible to Russian thermal imagers and night vision devices, the Ministry of Defence added.

In total, since the beginning of the year, the Central Department has approved six improved clothing samples: winter gloves, jackets, insulated trousers, thermal underwear and T-shirts.

Previously, Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia reported that Ukraine had developed a transporter for remote evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: