Ukraine's top tennis player wins in the first round of the WTA 1000 tournaments in Dubai

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 19 February 2024, 20:33
Elina Svitolina at the WTA 1000 tournaments in Dubai. Photo: Svitolina on Facebook

Ukraine's top seed Elina Svitolina (20 year old) defeated countrywoman Anhelina Kalinina (32 year old) in the first round of the WTA 1000 tournaments in Dubai.

The match lasted 1 hour and 41 minutes. Svitolina served the ball out of bounds 7 times, made 2 double faults and used 1 of 3 breakpoints. At the same time, Anрelina did not make any double faults, served 3 aces and did not convert any of her three break points.

This was the first face-to-face meeting between the tennis players in the main round.

Video of the day: Svitolina ends Ukrainian derby against Kalinina in Dubai with a technical shot

Elina's next opponent will be Tatjana Maria (54) from Germany. The Ukrainian has defeated the German player twice in three matches on the Tour.

Background: Diana Yastremska fell to Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the Dubai tournament. Meanwhile, Lesia Tsurenko withdrew from the tournament due to an elbow injury. Marta Kostiuk will also miss the competition, as she has not recovered from her illness.

