All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Canadian Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – video

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 2 February 2024, 13:18
Canadian Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – video
Mélanie Joly, Facebook

Mélanie Joly, Canada's Foreign Minister, has arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing European Pravda

Details: Mélanie Joly meets her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. 

Advertisement:

During a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, Joly stressed that Canada's support for Ukraine remains unwavering.

The Canadian minister noted that Ottawa has so far provided CA$9.5 billion (roughly US$7,1 billion) in assistance to Kyiv, including CA$2.4 billion (roughly US$1.7 billion) in military aid.

Joly also mentioned that since 2014, the Canadian Armed Forces have trained over 40,000 Ukrainian military personnel as part of Operation Unifier.

In addition, Joly pointed out that the two sides are also finalising the process of drafting a free trade agreement between the two countries.

"As we reach the two-year mark since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, our support for Ukraine's independent future remains unwavering. And Ukraine's supporters must stay the course. We cannot afford to lose confidence or waver," the minister said.

Background:

  • Earlier, Joly visited Poland to discuss assistance to Ukraine.
  • Before that, Ukraine and Canada held another round of talks on a future bilateral agreement on security guarantees in continuation of the joint declaration of support for Ukraine adopted by the Group of Seven countries on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.
  • In mid-January, Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc said Canada had submitted a draft security agreement to Ukraine for approval and that negotiations could be completed in a few weeks.
  • Canada also announced a new package of military assistance to Kyiv and the involvement of Canadian instructors in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Canadainternational relationsDmytro Kuleba
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Canada
Canada and Ukraine create international coalition to bring back Ukrainian children abducted by Russia
Ukraine and Canada hold new round of talks on security guarantees agreement
Canada to provide Ukraine with boats and train Ukraine on F-16s
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: