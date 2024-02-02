Russians strike central Kherson, injuring woman, 73, and boy, 17 – photo, video
The Russians struck the centre of Kherson on the afternoon of 2 February, injuring a 73-year-old woman and a 17-year-old teenager.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook; State Emergency Service
Quote: "The occupiers fired on a residential building in the centre of the city. A three-storey building was partially destroyed, and neighbouring houses were also damaged."
Details: Prokudin said that two residents were injured in the attack. A 73-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a blast injury, concussion and a leg injury. The other wounded person is a 17-year-old boy, who was also hospitalised.
Background: Before that, the Russian invaders attacked the village of Inhulets twice and dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast. Three civilians were injured in the attack.
