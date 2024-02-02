All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UN Court partially sides with Ukraine in its genocide lawsuit against Russia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 2 February 2024, 17:54
UN Court partially sides with Ukraine in its genocide lawsuit against Russia
Photo: Getty Images

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has dismissed some of Russia's objections to Ukraine's claim that the Russian state violated the Genocide Convention and will continue to consider the case with fewer charges from Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Joan Donoghue, President of the International Court of Justice, announced that Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia had partially passed the jurisdictional stage and was moving to the merits stage.

Advertisement:

The case was initiated by Kyiv in February 2022. Ukraine then accused Russia of baselessly using accusations of alleged "genocide of the peoples of Donbas" to justify its illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's position was based on numerous statements made by Putin and other Russian leaders, who have been making public statements about Ukraine allegedly committing "genocide" since 2014, and especially in February 2022.

Joan Donoghue announced the dismissal of five out of the six objections raised by the Russian Federation and the partial dismissal of the sixth objection.

In particular, Russia tried to prove that there is no dispute between Ukraine and Russia at all; that Ukraine committed genocide and cannot sue; that Ukraine is changing its position, abusing the law, etc. These statements by Russia were found to be unfounded. "It is clear: Russia knew that Ukraine denied the allegations against it (of committing so-called 'genocide' in Donbas)," Donoghue said.

However, at the request of Russia, the Court refused to consider Ukrainian claims regarding the illegality of recognition of the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic and Donetsk People’s Republic (self-proclaimed and non-recognised formation in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts) and the outbreak of war on the basis of false accusations of genocide, as they, in the Court's opinion, do not apply to the Genocide Convention.

Only Ukraine's claim that Russia has falsely accused Ukraine of a non-existent genocide, which may directly violate the Genocide Convention, will be considered. This is likely to force the Ukrainian legal team to adjust the claim as well, as the main claims were based on points that the court will not consider.

It should be emphasised that this decision is not a decision on the merits, but it opens the way for further consideration.

It is worth noting that the ICJ issued this judgement two days after the judgement on the merits in another case, where most of Ukraine's claims were rejected, although Russia was found to be a violator of international law. 

The case concerned allegations of discrimination in Crimea, where the Court found violations only in relation to education in the Ukrainian language and in relation to Ukraine's accusations against Russia of financing terrorism.

This decision caused polar assessments, however, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls it a victory.

Support UP or become our patron! 

Subjects: UNUkraineRussia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
UN
Head of Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People on UN court ruling: Russia will see it as indulgence
Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry reacts to UN court ruling in case against Russia
Russia claims victory in Ukraine's complaint to UN court under two conventions
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: