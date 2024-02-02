All Sections
Lithuania delivers another batch of military aid to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 2 February 2024, 18:16
Photo: Lithuania's Defence Ministry

Lithuania has delivered another batch of military assistance to Ukraine, including remote detonation systems and ammunition for anti-tank grenade launchers.

Source: Lithuania’s Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The package included over a thousand rounds of ammunition for the Swedish Carl Gustaf hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, as well as the RISE-1 remote detonation system.

"We are actively and consistently supporting Ukraine because our assistance to Ukraine is an investment in our own security. Much of our latest support goes to the 'coalition for mine clearance' organised by Lithuania," said Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas.

Background:

  • At the end of 2023, Lithuania donated field equipment and dry rations to Ukraine, as well as several million rounds of cartridges, along with several thousand projectiles for short-range portable anti-tank grenade launchers.
  • The European Commission recently allocated €15 million to build new bomb shelters for schools in Ukraine's frontline oblasts, and Lithuania provided an additional €500 million and took responsibility for the project.

