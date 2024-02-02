All Sections
Ukraine and Canada hold meeting of coalition for return of Ukrainian children

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 2 February 2024, 21:47

A meeting of the newly formed International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, co-chaired by Ukraine and Canada, took place in Kyiv on 2 February, during which the Framework Document for the Coalition's activities was presented.

Source: Office of the Ukrainian president, reported by European Pravda

Details: The international coalition will facilitate the return of Ukrainian children by helping to search for them, developing mechanisms for the physical transportation of the children, and participating in "relevant diplomatic negotiations".

"Supporting children after their return, facilitating reunification with family members, or placement in family-based care, and providing necessary rehabilitation assistance are also important," the statement said.

The framework document of the international coalition, prepared by Ukraine and Canada, defines its mandate, goals, guiding principles and activities, and explains how countries can join the coalition and how they can help.

Currently, the international coalition officially includes 28 countries: during a meeting on 2 February, it was announced that Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Costa Rica, the Netherlands and Germany had joined.

Background: The coalition was announced by the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Canada earlier on Friday.

On 25 January, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution addressing the situation of Ukrainian children.

