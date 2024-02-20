Rehabilitation programme for blind veterans launched in Lviv

In Lviv, military personnel who have lost their vision are being rehabilitated. Photo: ALLIANCE FOR PUBLIC HEALTH

In Lviv, a rehabilitation programme has begun for military personnel and civilians who have completely lost their vision due to war-related injuries, as well as those close to them. After completion, they will also be provided with support based on their place of residence.

Source: Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine

The training is taking place within the framework of the Tochka dotyku ("Touchpoint") project. It is free of charge and will last for four weeks.

Advertisement:

The training includes:

Learning to do tasks around the home without sight

Familiarisation with the Braille system.

The use of accessible computer technologies that provide access to information

Orientation in small and large spaces using a cane and GPS navigation.

"The idea of the program is not just to teach, but to help individuals feel that they are not alone on this challenging and lengthy path of adaptation to the new realities of life," emphasised the ministry.

After training in Lviv, experts will come to the homes of military personnel and assist them in consolidating the acquired skills in their familiar environment.

Background: In July 2023, the Ministry of Defence approved the Concept for the Development of Rehabilitation of Injured Soldiers, providing their treatment in specialised institutions.

Support UP or become our patron!