All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Rehabilitation programme for blind veterans launched in Lviv

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 10:53
Rehabilitation programme for blind veterans launched in Lviv
In Lviv, military personnel who have lost their vision are being rehabilitated. Photo: ALLIANCE FOR PUBLIC HEALTH

In Lviv, a rehabilitation programme has begun for military personnel and civilians who have completely lost their vision due to war-related injuries, as well as those close to them. After completion, they will also be provided with support based on their place of residence.

Source: Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine

The training is taking place within the framework of the Tochka dotyku ("Touchpoint") project. It is free of charge and will last for four weeks.

Advertisement:

The training includes:

  • Learning to do tasks around the home without sight
  • Familiarisation with the Braille system.
  • The use of accessible computer technologies that provide access to information
  • Orientation in small and large spaces using a cane and GPS navigation.

"The idea of the program is not just to teach, but to help individuals feel that they are not alone on this challenging and lengthy path of adaptation to the new realities of life," emphasised the ministry. 

After training in Lviv, experts will come to the homes of military personnel and assist them in consolidating the acquired skills in their familiar environment.

Background: In July 2023, the Ministry of Defence approved the Concept for the Development of Rehabilitation of Injured Soldiers, providing their treatment in specialised institutions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: