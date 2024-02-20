All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU extends sanctions on Russia for occupation of Ukraine's territories for another year

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 12:20
EU extends sanctions on Russia for occupation of Ukraine's territories for another year
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union Council has extended sanctions imposed on Russia for the occupation of parts of Ukraine's territory for another year.

Source: Official Journal of the European Union

Quote: "As long as the Russian Federation’s illegal actions continue to violate the prohibition on the use of force, which is a serious breach of international law, it is appropriate to maintain in force all the measures currently imposed by the Union and to take additional measures if necessary. Consequently, the restrictive measures … should be renewed for a further 12 months, until 24 February 2025," the statement reads.

Advertisement:

The decision to extend sanctions was made in Brussels on February 19, 2024. It came into effect today, on February 20. 

The EU Council imposed sanctions against Russia on 23 February 2022, and expanded the geographic scope of restrictions to all areas of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhia oblasts not controlled by the Ukrainian government on 6 October 2022.

Background

  • Earlier, officials from the EU, the US, and their allies discussed upcoming sanctions against Russia during a meeting in Brussels, in preparation for the second anniversary of the full-scale war.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: