All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Third domestically-produced mine clearance vehicle presented in Ukraine

Thursday, 22 February 2024, 12:32
Third domestically-produced mine clearance vehicle presented in Ukraine
Photo: Ukraine’s Economy Ministry

The third model of a domestically-produced mine clearance vehicle created by Ukrainian company efarm pro, jointly with Sumy-based agricultural machinery manufacturers, has been unveiled in Ukraine.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

Details: The ministry noted that it pays great attention to supporting domestic inventors and manufacturers working in the field of mine clearance. Establishing production of the necessary machinery and equipment in Ukraine will make it possible to meet the needs of operators faster and at a lower cost.

Advertisement:

It will also generate new jobs for people in the industry and revenue for the budget.

Ihor Bezkaravainyi, Ukraine's Deputy Economy Minister, said the new mine clearance vehicle is as good as its finest Western counterparts.

The Ukrainian vehicle is built on the chassis of a T-156 tractor and is capable of clearing 5,000 square metres of land in an hour. The Croatian DOK-ING MV-10 does about the same amount of clearance.

The Ukrainian invention has also demonstrated a remarkably high tillage density with only 2 cm between the strips processed by the machine's working mechanism.

"We are currently in the process of certifying the machine and launching mass production. The vehicle was developed by efarm pro jointly with the manufacturers, so we don't need to look for additional production facilities and, if necessary, repair hubs. Given the needs of operators for mine clearance machines, there will be demand for this equipment," said Bezkaravainyi.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: