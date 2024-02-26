All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy announces launch of new economic platform entitled Made in Ukraine

Economichna PravdaMonday, 26 February 2024, 15:26
Zelenskyy announces launch of new economic platform entitled Made in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the press conference on 25 February. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the launch of a new economic platform entitled Made in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy during his speech at the Made in Ukraine forum

Details: "During the Made in Ukraine forum, I announced the launch of our new economic platform and, therefore, a new economic policy. We have done significant things to modernise and simplify the work of state institutions so that they contribute to the efficiency of our economy. Now we need to add more tools," Zelenskyy stated on Telegram.

Advertisement:

The president emphasised that the newly created platform Made in Ukraine should become a ground for constant direct dialogue between the state and business.

"We must do everything possible to ensure that as many Ukrainian firms as possible can maintain and scale their operations. I have instructed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to develop several practical steps," he added.

Zelenskyy also stated the need to agree on a modern moral agreement between society and business, and that between the government and business.

"The business progress of an individual should be part of the social success and common strength of the whole of Ukraine. This is possible only if the business works transparently, pays taxes in Ukraine, tries to create decent jobs for Ukrainian citizens, does not work in Russia and does not assist the war against Ukraine," he said.

The president stressed that these are apparent moral rules, and everyone who adheres to them should receive full support from the state and all relevant institutions.

"Entrepreneurship reflects one of the best qualities of a person - the ability to organise life, the ability to organise relationships with others so that not only you but also others are more secure, have a more reliable, more pleasant life and feel more confident about their future. The state definitely should not and will not interfere with this," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that under the new state cashback programme entitled QABuy Ukrainian, Ukrainian citizens will be able to receive compensation for part of each payment made for Ukrainian goods and services.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: