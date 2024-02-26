All Sections
Zelenskyy announces cashback programme for buying Ukrainian goods

Economichna PravdaMonday, 26 February 2024, 14:35
Zelenskyy announces cashback programme for buying Ukrainian goods
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

As part of the new state cashback programme dubbed QABuy Ukrainian, Ukrainian citizens will be able to receive compensation for part of the payment for goods and services produced in Ukraine.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the presentation of the Made in Ukraine platform, reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: "For the purchase of certain types of goods and services made in Ukraine, citizens of Ukraine will be able to receive a refund of some of the funds to a special card," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added that he had given a relevant order to the government, and the programme is currently being developed.

The aim of this programme is to ensure that Ukrainian money stays in Ukraine and works in Ukraine.

"These are taxes, these are salaries of our soldiers, these are the capabilities of our state, including defence. We are already preparing the parameters of the Ukrainian cashback, financial and technical ones," the President said.

He also added that it is necessary to try to make the cashback programme work this year.

Background:

The government approved the Made in Ukraine trademark image for goods produced in Ukraine, which will be available for free to businesses, NGOs and government agencies.

