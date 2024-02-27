All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions rock Poltava

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 27 February 2024, 02:14
Explosions rock Poltava
Smoke rises following an explosion. Stock photo: Open sources

Explosions rocked the city of Poltava in central Ukraine on the night of 26-27 February.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing Poltava residents

Details: Air-raid warnings were issued in eastern and southern parts of Poltava Oblast.

Advertisement:

Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, said at 02:41 that Poltava Oblast had not been hit and there were no casualties.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force said anti-aircraft missile systems were activated in response to a Russian attack on the night of 26-27 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: