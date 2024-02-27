Explosions rock Poltava

Smoke rises following an explosion. Stock photo: Open sources

Explosions rocked the city of Poltava in central Ukraine on the night of 26-27 February.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing Poltava residents

Details: Air-raid warnings were issued in eastern and southern parts of Poltava Oblast.

Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, said at 02:41 that Poltava Oblast had not been hit and there were no casualties.

Background:

Ukraine’s Air Force said anti-aircraft missile systems were activated in response to a Russian attack on the night of 26-27 February.

