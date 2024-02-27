All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian oil exports surge to four-month high despite challenges – Bloomberg

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 27 February 2024, 12:35
Russian oil exports surge to four-month high despite challenges – Bloomberg
Photo: Getty Images

Over the past four weeks, the overall export of Russian oil has surged to its highest level in almost four months despite the decrease in Sokol oil supplies.

Source: Bloomberg

This became possible due to a sharp increase in the supply of ESPO oil, compensating for the absence of Sokol. Bloomberg's estimates indicate that the four-week average delivery volumes exceeded Moscow's promised export target by approximately 190,000 barrels per day.

Advertisement:

Weekly supply volumes increased by 365,000 barrels per day to 3.5 million, 215,000 barrels per day higher than the target indicator. 

The temporary absence of Sokol shipments is explained by a shortage of tankers needed for oil transportation. Indian refineries fear US sanctions and complain about the high cost of supplies.

Although three cargoes of Sokol oil have been delivered to India this month, and several others have been redirected to China, at least 14 cargoes – totalling about 10 million barrels – are still on ships.

The cost of Russian oil exports has risen to a three-week-high, increasing over seven days to US$1.73 billion on 25 February from US$1.55 billion the previous week. Meanwhile, the average income over four weeks grew by US$115 million to US$1.7 billion per week.

Approximately 1.45 million barrels of oil per day were loaded onto tankers bound for China, increasing the maritime import of the Asian country by 800,000 barrels of oil per day. It is supplied from Russia through pipelines directly or via Kazakhstan.

Ships transporting oil to India averaged about 905,000 barrels a day. 

It is expected that both Chinese and Indian indicators will increase as unloading ports become available for vessels that currently do not indicate final destinations.

Background: Russia has faced difficulties in selling the key Pacific oil grade Sokol to India, which could lead to further export reductions next week. From 1 March, the Russian government will ban petrol exports for six months and increase the diesel fuel sales quota on the exchange to 16%. These measures are intended to combat rising fuel prices.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: