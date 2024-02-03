All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


7 people injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian attacks

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 February 2024, 09:05
7 people injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian attacks
The aftermath of attack on Kherson on February 2. Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have conducted 67 attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day, injuring seven people, including a child.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Over the past day, Russian forces conducted 67 attacks using artillery, mortars, multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, UAVs and aircraft.

Advertisement:

The Russians directed 49 projectiles, including a guided aerial bomb, at Kherson.

The Russian military targeted residential areas in Kherson Oblast settlements; damaged critical infrastructure facilities and educational institutions in the city of Kherson and the Kherson district; and hit a kindergarten in the Beryslav district.

The Russians also destroyed shops and a medical facility in the city of Kherson.

A total of seven people were injured, including a child, as a result of Russian aggression.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastattack
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Kherson Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force post footage of successful strike of anti-aircraft forces on Russian ZALA drone – video
Russians attack Inhulets and Beryslav in Kherson Oblast: 3 people wounded
Russians attack on 8 fronts; 63 clashes recorded – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: