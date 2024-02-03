7 people injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian attacks

The aftermath of attack on Kherson on February 2. Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have conducted 67 attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day, injuring seven people, including a child.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Over the past day, Russian forces conducted 67 attacks using artillery, mortars, multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, UAVs and aircraft.

The Russians directed 49 projectiles, including a guided aerial bomb, at Kherson.

The Russian military targeted residential areas in Kherson Oblast settlements; damaged critical infrastructure facilities and educational institutions in the city of Kherson and the Kherson district; and hit a kindergarten in the Beryslav district.

The Russians also destroyed shops and a medical facility in the city of Kherson.

A total of seven people were injured, including a child, as a result of Russian aggression.

