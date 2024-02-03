All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Exports through Greater Odesa ports nearly reach pre-war levels – Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 3 February 2024, 18:06
Exports through Greater Odesa ports nearly reach pre-war levels – Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister
Photo: Oleksandr Kubrakov on Twitter (X)

Exports via the Ukrainian corridor totalled 6.3 million tonnes in January, which is almost equal to the pre-war level.

Source:  Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister

Details: The Ukrainian corridor has seen 20 million tonnes of cargo transported to 32 countries.

Advertisement:

A total of 661 ships have left the ports of Greater Odesa, exporting cargo to 32 countries (the three ports of the Greater Odesa are Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi – ed.).

Agricultural goods accounted for 14.3 million tonnes of the total.

In addition, 104 new ships reportedly arrived to export 3 million tonnes of cargo.

Background: In early January, reports indicated that the new Ukrainian Sea Corridor created by the Ukrainian Navy in August 2023 enabled the export of almost 15 million tonnes of goods, including 10 million tonnes of agricultural products.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: