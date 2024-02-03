Exports through Greater Odesa ports nearly reach pre-war levels – Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister

Exports via the Ukrainian corridor totalled 6.3 million tonnes in January, which is almost equal to the pre-war level.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister

Details: The Ukrainian corridor has seen 20 million tonnes of cargo transported to 32 countries.

A total of 661 ships have left the ports of Greater Odesa, exporting cargo to 32 countries (the three ports of the Greater Odesa are Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi – ed.).

Agricultural goods accounted for 14.3 million tonnes of the total.

In addition, 104 new ships reportedly arrived to export 3 million tonnes of cargo.

Background: In early January, reports indicated that the new Ukrainian Sea Corridor created by the Ukrainian Navy in August 2023 enabled the export of almost 15 million tonnes of goods, including 10 million tonnes of agricultural products.

