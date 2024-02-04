Ukrainian forces down 170 Russian UAVs on Tavriia front

Ukrainian soldiers neutralised and destroyed 170 Russian UAVs of various types in 24 hours on 3-4 February.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on Telegram

Details: It has been reported that in the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, the Russians launched 36 airstrikes, 1 missile strike, initiated 41 combat clashes, and carried out 695 artillery attacks.

Advertisement:

The Russian forces lost a total of 332 people and 24 units of military equipment on this front, excluding the drones, over the last 24 hours.

Specifically, a tank, 5 armoured vehicles, 3 artillery systems, 10 cars, and 5 units of special equipment were destroyed by Ukrainian forces, along with 2 ammunition storage points and 2 other significant Russian targets.

170 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were neutralised or destroyed.

Support UP or become our patron!