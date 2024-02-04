All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine wins its first silver during World Aquatics Championships 2024

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 February 2024, 15:51
Ukraine wins its first silver during World Aquatics Championships 2024
Ukraine’s national artistic swimming team. Photo: Twitter.com/World Aquatics

Ukraine’s national team has won silver in Artistic Swimming (acrobatic routine) during the World Aquatics Championships.

Source: Suspilne Sport

Details: The World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, started on Friday, 2 February. This is the final stage of qualification for the 2024 Olympics, and Ukraine is a firm contender in free routine.

Advertisement:

During the acrobatic routine qualification, the Ukrainians scored 243.2134 points and made it to the final, winning a silver medal at the 2024 World Championships.

Eight Ukrainian athletes competed in the acrobatic routine: Maryna Aleksiiva and Vladyslava Aleksiiva, Marta Fiedina, Oleksandra Horetska, Veronika Hryshko, Dariia Moshynska, Anastasiia Shmonina, and Valeriia Tyshchenko.

The Ukrainian team was penultimate to perform and executed a routine with the third highest difficulty score, 23.8500. China and the US had more difficult routines, scoring 23.9500 and 24.6000 points for difficulty respectively.

The Ukrainian team received 243.3167 points for their performance; this was enough to secure second place and Ukraine’s first medal in artistic swimming at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships.

The Chinese team won the competition with 244.1767 points, and the US came third with 242.2300 points.

For reference: At last year’s World Championships, Ukrainian athletes finished seventh.

Ukrainian teams have been winning awards at world championships since 2013, with the best result in 2021 – two gold medals and five silver.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: