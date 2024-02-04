Ukraine wins its first silver during World Aquatics Championships 2024

Ukraine’s national team has won silver in Artistic Swimming (acrobatic routine) during the World Aquatics Championships.

Details: The World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, started on Friday, 2 February. This is the final stage of qualification for the 2024 Olympics, and Ukraine is a firm contender in free routine.

During the acrobatic routine qualification, the Ukrainians scored 243.2134 points and made it to the final, winning a silver medal at the 2024 World Championships.

Eight Ukrainian athletes competed in the acrobatic routine: Maryna Aleksiiva and Vladyslava Aleksiiva, Marta Fiedina, Oleksandra Horetska, Veronika Hryshko, Dariia Moshynska, Anastasiia Shmonina, and Valeriia Tyshchenko.

The Ukrainian team was penultimate to perform and executed a routine with the third highest difficulty score, 23.8500. China and the US had more difficult routines, scoring 23.9500 and 24.6000 points for difficulty respectively.

The Ukrainian team received 243.3167 points for their performance; this was enough to secure second place and Ukraine’s first medal in artistic swimming at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships.

The Chinese team won the competition with 244.1767 points, and the US came third with 242.2300 points.

For reference: At last year’s World Championships, Ukrainian athletes finished seventh.

Ukrainian teams have been winning awards at world championships since 2013, with the best result in 2021 – two gold medals and five silver.

