Zelenskyy submits to Verkhovna Rada bills to extend mobilisation and martial law

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada to extend the period of martial law and general mobilisation.

Source: Bills Nos. 10456 and 10457 on the Verkhovna Radaʼs website

Details: Starting from 14 February, the term of general mobilisation and martial law is proposed to be extended for 90 days; that is, until 14 May.

For more information: This will be the tenth time the Verkhovna Rada has voted to extend martial law and mobilisation since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

