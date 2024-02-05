Zelenskyy submits to Verkhovna Rada bills to extend mobilisation and martial law
Monday, 5 February 2024, 10:22
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada to extend the period of martial law and general mobilisation.
Source: Bills Nos. 10456 and 10457 on the Verkhovna Radaʼs website
Details: Starting from 14 February, the term of general mobilisation and martial law is proposed to be extended for 90 days; that is, until 14 May.
For more information: This will be the tenth time the Verkhovna Rada has voted to extend martial law and mobilisation since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.
