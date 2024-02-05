Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Yuliia Laputina. Photo: the Ministry for Veterans' Affairs on Facebook

Yuliia Laputina, Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, has submitted a letter of resignation.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) at the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), on Telegram

Quote: "The Verkhovna Rada has received a letter of resignation from Yuliia Laputina, Minister for Veterans’ Affairs of Ukraine."

Details: Melnychuk did not say why Laputina resigned.

Ukrainska Pravda obtained a photograph of Laputina’s letter of resignation from sources in the government.

Previously:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently said he has been thinking about changing the direction of the country's leadership.

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yuliia Laputina as Minister for Veterans’ Affairs on 18 December 2020.

Laputina holds the rank of general.

