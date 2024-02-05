All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Yevhen Kizilov, Roman RomaniukMonday, 5 February 2024, 17:50
Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document
Yuliia Laputina. Photo: the Ministry for Veterans' Affairs on Facebook

Yuliia Laputina, Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, has submitted a letter of resignation.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) at the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), on Telegram

Quote: "The Verkhovna Rada has received a letter of resignation from Yuliia Laputina, Minister for Veterans’ Affairs of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Melnychuk did not say why Laputina resigned.

Ukrainska Pravda obtained a photograph of Laputina’s letter of resignation from sources in the government.

 

Previously:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently said he has been thinking about changing the direction of the country's leadership.
  • The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yuliia Laputina as Minister for Veterans’ Affairs on 18 December 2020.
  • Laputina holds the rank of general.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Cabinet of Minister (government)resignation
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Cabinet of Minister (government)
New mobilisation bill is at final stage of development
New mobilisation bill not yet submitted to Ukrainian Parliament
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to appoint Melitopol mayor as head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: