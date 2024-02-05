Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document
Monday, 5 February 2024, 17:50
Yuliia Laputina, Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, has submitted a letter of resignation.
Source: Taras Melnychuk, Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) at the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), on Telegram
Quote: "The Verkhovna Rada has received a letter of resignation from Yuliia Laputina, Minister for Veterans’ Affairs of Ukraine."
Details: Melnychuk did not say why Laputina resigned.
Ukrainska Pravda obtained a photograph of Laputina’s letter of resignation from sources in the government.
Previously:
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently said he has been thinking about changing the direction of the country's leadership.
- The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yuliia Laputina as Minister for Veterans’ Affairs on 18 December 2020.
- Laputina holds the rank of general.
