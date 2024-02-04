Zelenskyy says he is considering changing direction of Ukraine’s leadership and replacing Zaluzhnyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is "thinking" about replacing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and changing the direction of the country's leadership.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Italian TV channel Rai1

Details: Zelenskyy was asked to comment on media reports about Zaluzhnyi's possible resignation.

Quote: "When we talk about this, I have the rotation of several state leaders in mind, not only in one sector, such as the military. I'm thinking about this replacement [of Zaluzhnyi – ed.], but I can't say we’ve replaced one person here...

If we want to win, we have to push everyone in the same direction and be convinced of victory, we mustn’t despair or give up, we have to have the right positive energy... That's why I'm talking about a reset, a replacement: I mean something serious that isn’t just about one person, but the direction of the country's leadership.

Details: Zelenskyy added: "This is about the people who should lead Ukraine. Of course we need a reset, a new beginning."

Background:

On 29 January, anonymous Telegram channels and some politicians began to report on the alleged dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but no decree has been posted on this issue.

The Ukrainian government had informed the White House about Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to dismiss Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on 2 February with reference to two sources.

The newspaper also quoted a senior Defence Ministry official as saying that Kyiv has yet to select a replacement for the Commander-in-Chief.

Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to the US President, stated that the US must not interfere in Zaluzhnyi’s possible dismissal.

