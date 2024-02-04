All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy says he is considering changing direction of Ukraine’s leadership and replacing Zaluzhnyi

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 February 2024, 23:41
Zelenskyy says he is considering changing direction of Ukraine’s leadership and replacing Zaluzhnyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is "thinking" about replacing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and changing the direction of the country's leadership.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Italian TV channel Rai1

Details: Zelenskyy was asked to comment on media reports about Zaluzhnyi's possible resignation.

Advertisement:

Quote: "When we talk about this, I have the rotation of several state leaders in mind, not only in one sector, such as the military. I'm thinking about this replacement [of Zaluzhnyi – ed.], but I can't say we’ve replaced one person here...

If we want to win, we have to push everyone in the same direction and be convinced of victory, we mustn’t despair or give up, we have to have the right positive energy... That's why I'm talking about a reset, a replacement: I mean something serious that isn’t just about one person, but the direction of the country's leadership.

Details: Zelenskyy added: "This is about the people who should lead Ukraine. Of course we need a reset, a new beginning."

Background:

  • On 29 January, anonymous Telegram channels and some politicians began to report on the alleged dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but no decree has been posted on this issue.
  • The Ukrainian government had informed the White House about Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to dismiss Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on 2 February with reference to two sources.
  • The newspaper also quoted a senior Defence Ministry official as saying that Kyiv has yet to select a replacement for the Commander-in-Chief.
  • Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to the US President, stated that the US must not interfere in Zaluzhnyi’s possible dismissal.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyZaluzhnyi
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: As far as ground war is concerned, it's hit a stalemate, that's a fact
Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kryvyi Rih on water and electricity situation in oblast – video
US must not interfere – Biden's advisor on possible dismissal of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: