Drone strike on Tuapse refinery cuts Rosneft's refining capacity by 10%

The Russian oil refining sector as a whole reported a 4% drop in production in January 2024 compared to January last year. The biggest drop has occurred at Rosneft, a Russian state-owned oil and gas company, whose refinery suffered a Ukrainian drone attack on the night of 24-25 January.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian newspaper Kommersant

Details: The company reduced their refining rate year-on-year to around 170,000 tonnes of oil per day. The main reason for the drop in production was the shutdown of the Tuapse refinery after it was attacked by Ukrainian UAVs.

The Tuapse refinery, built in 1929, is one of the oldest in Russia. It has an annual capacity of 12 million tonnes of oil, or 240,000 barrels per day. It produces automotive fuel, heavy fuel oil, vacuum gas oil and high-sulphur diesel.

Oil is exported to Türkiye, China, Malaysia and Singapore via the nearby port.

Background:

On the night of 24-25 January, a fire broke out at Rosneft's oil refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. Local residents reported several UAVs flying overhead. They were seen before and after the blaze at the oil depot.

Ukrainska Pravda's sources indicated that the drones of Ukraine's Security Service attacked the refinery.

