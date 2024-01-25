All Sections
Fire breaks out at oil depot in Tuapse, Russia: locals hear drones

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 25 January 2024, 00:29
Fire breaks out at oil depot in Tuapse, Russia: locals hear drones
Stock photo: Russian media

A fire broke out on the territory of an oil depot in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai (Russia) on the night of 25 January.

Source: TASS, Telegram Mash

Details: Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai reported.

According to the Tuapse District Emergency Department, a fire broke out on the territory of an oil depot located in the city of Tuapse, and the fire is currently being extinguished: "According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries. Operational and special services are working at the scene to clarify all the circumstances of the incident."

Sergei Boyko, the head of the Tuapse district, reported that the fire was contained.

Residents reported several UAVs flying overhead. They were seen before and after the fire at the oil depot.

The central highway towards Sochi passes nearby, where the "Carpet" (closed sky) plan has been issued.

Subjects: warRussiafire
