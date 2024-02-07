All Sections
Russian cyberattack paralyses Ukraine's Education Ministry website

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 12:12
Photo: Getty Images

The official website of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is not functioning due to a Russian cyberattack.

Source: Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine

Quote: "We are working on resolving the issue. We will inform you about the restoration of the website's operation," as stated in the message.

Oksen Lisovyi, the Minister of Education and Science, specified that the website was attacked by Russian hackers.

Previously:

  • Last year in Ukraine, the number of cyber-attacks increased by 15.9% compared to 2022, reaching 2,543 incidents. 
  • The cause of disruptions in the services of Naftogaz, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrposhta, and the e-Shliakh system on 25 January was a large-scale cyberattack on the Parkovyi data centre.

