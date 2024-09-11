All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Education Ministry to receive US$415m from World Bank

Artur Kryzhnyi, Volodymyr Tunik-FryzWednesday, 11 September 2024, 19:34
Ukraine's Education Ministry to receive US$415m from World Bank
Destroyed school in Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Education and Finance Ministries and the World Bank have signed agreements on the implementation of a three-year LEARN programme (Lifting Education Access and Resilience in times of Need) with total funding of US$415 million.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Education of Ukraine

Details: The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) will provide loans of US$235 million and US$150 million respectively. A further US$30 million will be allocated as a grant from the multi-donor Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF). 

Advertisement:

The programme will fund the building of shelters, the procurement of eco-friendly buses and textbooks, and professional development for teachers.

The Education Ministry noted that the LEARN programme will be an important part of its New Ukrainian School reform [to align schools with EU standards], supporting pilot projects in high school classes.

Results-based funding for the programme will be transferred to the general fund of Ukraine’s state budget once targets are met in terms of the use of grants and the budget programmes of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

educationMinistry of EducationWorld Bank
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
education
Ukraine needs US$14 billion to rebuild educational infrastructure
Occupied education. How Russia distorts the minds of Ukrainian children in Kherson
First day of school underground: pupils in Kharkiv begin their studies at another metro station – photos
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: