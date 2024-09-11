Ukraine's Education Ministry to receive US$415m from World Bank

Ukraine’s Education and Finance Ministries and the World Bank have signed agreements on the implementation of a three-year LEARN programme (Lifting Education Access and Resilience in times of Need) with total funding of US$415 million.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Education of Ukraine

Details: The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) will provide loans of US$235 million and US$150 million respectively. A further US$30 million will be allocated as a grant from the multi-donor Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF).

The programme will fund the building of shelters, the procurement of eco-friendly buses and textbooks, and professional development for teachers.

The Education Ministry noted that the LEARN programme will be an important part of its New Ukrainian School reform [to align schools with EU standards], supporting pilot projects in high school classes.

Results-based funding for the programme will be transferred to the general fund of Ukraine’s state budget once targets are met in terms of the use of grants and the budget programmes of the Ministry of Education and Science.

