Russian regime believes it has eliminated threat of Wagner Group – UK intelligence

European PravdaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 15:37
Russian regime believes it has eliminated threat of Wagner Group – UK intelligence
Stock photo

UK intelligence has stated that the Russian regime believes that it has managed to eliminate any potential threats from the Wagner Group.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence on 7 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The new Wagner commander Anton Yelizarov who goes by the alias Lotus posted his first video message after the deaths of the Wagner PMC financier Yevgeny Prigozhyn and former Wagner field commander Dmitry Utkin in August 2023. 

In his video, Yelizarov described in detail the location of Wagner Group's new headquarters in Kazachi Lageri in Russia’s Rostov Oblast.

Yelizarov also claimed that the new base of the Wagner Group would house the new Volunteer Corps of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia), which indirectly confirms the subordination of the Wagner Group to the Rosgvardia. 

The Rosgvardia, as the UK Ministry of Defence said, is likely to prepare a new volunteer corps of experienced Wagner Group militants to strengthen Russia's military efforts in Ukraine and expand Russian influence in Africa.

Quote: "The Russian state highly likely authorised the construction of Wagner’s new base and highly likely perceives that by subordinating Wagner to Rosgavrdia, it has removed any potential threat Wagner might pose to Russia’s regime security."

Background:

